Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) – Imperial Capital increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lamar Advertising in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAMR. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

