Oppenheimer Weighs in on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.'s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

NBIX stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,848 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

