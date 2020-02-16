Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

HAS stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hilton Hotels Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hilton Hotels Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Kornit Digital Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share
Kornit Digital Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SPX Flow Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SPX Flow Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Lowered by William Blair
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Lowered by William Blair
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for NCR Co. Issued By DA Davidson
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for NCR Co. Issued By DA Davidson
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Masco Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Masco Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report