Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

HAS stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.