Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

OFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:OFC opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $30,036.91. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,913.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

