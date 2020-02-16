Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

SEE opened at $34.77 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

