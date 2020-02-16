William Blair Comments on RingCentral Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RingCentral in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

RNG opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.02 and its 200 day moving average is $162.93. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $246.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 169.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after buying an additional 796,389 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $117,161,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after buying an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,626,000 after buying an additional 260,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $191,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,640.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $2,479,533.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,437 shares of company stock worth $35,641,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

