Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Decreased by Oppenheimer

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RingCentral in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

NYSE RNG opened at $242.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -378.73 and a beta of 0.81. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $246.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,813,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1,749.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 11,756 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $2,014,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,641,084. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.