American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.00, but opened at $50.93. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. American International Group shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 11,889,884 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13,994.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,958,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 656,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3,285.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 592,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,574,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

