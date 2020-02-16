PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a coverage optimism score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted PepsiCo’s analysis:

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.