Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Trading Up 11% on Earnings Beat

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares were up 11% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $124.74 and last traded at $122.80, approximately 10,380,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 2,363,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.59.

The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

In other news, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,614.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 276.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $6,721,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

