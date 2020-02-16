Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Madison Square Garden earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Madison Square Garden’s score:

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG opened at $307.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -298.53 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $247.57 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $250,968.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,302. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.