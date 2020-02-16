North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 1.36

News headlines about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NOA stock opened at C$14.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$12.87 and a one year high of C$18.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

