AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Up 9.1% After Earnings Beat

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $80.40 and last traded at $78.54, approximately 1,154,056 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 309,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

