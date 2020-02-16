New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $20.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Residential Investment traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 141974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.17%.

About New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

