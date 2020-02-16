Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 57803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,808 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after buying an additional 446,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,368,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 873,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,727,000 after buying an additional 165,906 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

