Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.60, but opened at $36.50. Yelp shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 5,257,751 shares traded.

The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Yelp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,132 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,818 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yelp by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,937 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 966.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 791,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

