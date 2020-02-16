Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capstone Mining earned a coverage optimism score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CS. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

CS stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of $296.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,866.20. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,834,575.40. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

