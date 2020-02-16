Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Trading 6.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $74.78 and last traded at $74.39, 2,079,910 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,063,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.