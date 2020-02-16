Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 6% After Insider Selling

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)’s share price fell 6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $217.00 and last traded at $223.47, 2,113,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 763,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.62.

Specifically, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $962,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,876.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,433 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.08.

The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

