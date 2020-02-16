DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.41

Media headlines about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a daily sentiment score of -1.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s analysis:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $72.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $83.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBSDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

