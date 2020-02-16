DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.41

Media headlines about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a daily sentiment score of -1.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s analysis:
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $72.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $83.43.
About DBS GRP HOLDING/S
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
