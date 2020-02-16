MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Media Impact Rating of 1.83

Media coverage about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a news impact score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $31.52 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

