MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Media Impact Rating of 1.83

Media coverage about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a news impact score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
Here are some of the headlines that may have effected MGM Resorts International’s ranking:
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages (americanbankingnews.com)
- Cisco, T. Rowe Price, and MGM Resorts Raised Dividends (barrons.com)
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (americanbankingnews.com)
- MGM Resorts-led consortium named as lead bidder for Osaka casino project (finance.yahoo.com)
- MGM Resorts International to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MGM) (americanbankingnews.com)
Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $31.52 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.
MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.