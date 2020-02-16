Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) have trended very positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roku earned a coverage optimism score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Roku’s ranking:

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $130.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74. Roku has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roku to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.48.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,803,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.