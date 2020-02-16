S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given News Sentiment Score of -2.55

News stories about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a coverage optimism score of -2.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SPGI opened at $307.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $194.95 and a 52 week high of $307.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

