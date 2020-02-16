Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earning Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of -2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Switch’s analysis:

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SWCH stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 193.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.48. Switch has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,570,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,933 shares of company stock worth $5,674,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.