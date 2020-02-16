Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.40

Media stories about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a news impact score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LON DAL opened at GBX 398 ($5.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $736.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 420.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 379 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 535 ($7.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

