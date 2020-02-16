Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tilray earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

TLRY stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 3.87. Tilray has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

