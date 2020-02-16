Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tilray earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Tilray’s ranking:
- How Does Tilray Inc (TLRY) Stock Stack Up in the Healthcare Sector? – InvestorsObserver (investorsobserver.com)
- Thinking about buying stock in Ford, Facebook, Kraft Heinz, Tilray, or Whiting Petroleum? – Benzinga (benzinga.com)
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Finds (americanbankingnews.com)
- Canopy Growth’s FQ3 beat stokes buying in pot stocks – Seeking Alpha (seekingalpha.com)
- Do The Numbers Tell The Whole Story?: Tilray, Inc., (NASDAQ: TLRY) – NasdaqNewsFeed (nasdaqnewsfeed.com)
TLRY stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 3.87. Tilray has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.
In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Further Reading: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.