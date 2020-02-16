Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given News Sentiment Rating of -3.64

News articles about Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a news impact score of -3.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Teck Resources’ score:

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $13.46 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.