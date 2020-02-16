eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a news impact score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected eBay’s analysis:

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

