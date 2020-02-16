Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -2.60

News stories about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Evans & Sutherland Computer’s analysis:

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

Evans & Sutherland Computer stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of -0.50. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.