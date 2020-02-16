Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €580.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €601.00 ($698.84).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €579.40 ($673.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €582.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €514.19. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

