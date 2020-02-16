Pi Financial Analysts Give WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) a C$2.45 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.45 price objective on WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$2.15 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.28.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$1.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -51.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.57. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

