Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Given a C$9.25 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) received a C$9.25 price target from research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:GBR opened at C$8.73 on Friday. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$9.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.36.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.