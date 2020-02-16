Canaccord Genuity Trims H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Target Price to C$1.50

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HEO opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$0.78 and a twelve month high of C$1.31.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H2O Innovation will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

