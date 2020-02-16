Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Given a C$2.65 Price Target at Pi Financial

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) received a C$2.65 target price from investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bluestone Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Bluestone Resources stock opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.51. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

