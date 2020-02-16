Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €156.00 by Berenberg Bank

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €156.00 ($181.40) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($161.63) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €145.92 ($169.68).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €129.86 ($151.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.22. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

