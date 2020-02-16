Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €10.15 by UBS Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €10.15 ($11.80) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Air France KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.18 ($13.00).

Air France KLM stock opened at €9.56 ($11.12) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.32 and its 200-day moving average is €9.86. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

