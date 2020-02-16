ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €316.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €316.00 ($367.44) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €291.00 ($338.37).

