Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €595.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €595.00 ($691.86) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €680.00 ($790.70) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €601.00 ($698.84).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €579.40 ($673.72) on Friday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company has a fifty day moving average of €582.80 and a 200-day moving average of €514.19.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

