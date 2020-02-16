Morgan Stanley Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.64 ($8.89).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

