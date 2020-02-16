Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.58 ($90.21).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €72.52 ($84.33) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.95. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

