BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €56.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.17 ($64.15).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €53.68 ($62.42) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.26.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

