Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.49, but opened at $47.32. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 16,068,263 shares.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSCO. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

