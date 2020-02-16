Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Roth Capital upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.88. Roth Capital now has a price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of . Himax Technologies shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 1,882,711 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 942,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 948,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $840.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

