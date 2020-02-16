MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Down 2% After Analyst Downgrade

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $34.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. MGM Resorts International traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.15, approximately 616,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,042,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 181.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

