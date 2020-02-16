WNS (NYSE:WNS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. WNS traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 3707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.13.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WNS. Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,940,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WNS by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

