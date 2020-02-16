Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) & Teleflex (NASDAQ:TFX) Head to Head Review

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Liquidia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liquidia Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies N/A -158.95% -71.27% Teleflex 17.36% 18.81% 7.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidia Technologies and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies $2.71 million 52.50 -$53.14 million ($7.51) -0.67 Teleflex $2.45 billion 7.31 $200.80 million $9.90 39.06

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia Technologies. Liquidia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Liquidia Technologies has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquidia Technologies and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 1 7 1 3.00

Liquidia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 634.13%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $407.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Liquidia Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liquidia Technologies is more favorable than Teleflex.

Summary

Teleflex beats Liquidia Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

