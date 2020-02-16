Critical Survey: Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) & Aptevo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APVO)

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sernova has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sernova and Aptevo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sernova 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aptevo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Aptevo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptevo Therapeutics is more favorable than Sernova.

Profitability

This table compares Sernova and Aptevo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sernova N/A -110.35% -95.89% Aptevo Therapeutics -156.03% -171.99% -72.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sernova and Aptevo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sernova N/A N/A -$2.87 million N/A N/A Aptevo Therapeutics $23.07 million 0.94 -$53.69 million ($2.39) -0.20

Sernova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics beats Sernova on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as hemophilia A and thyroid diseases. Sernova Corp. is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its investigational stage product candidates comprise APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and high-grade myelodysplastic syndrome; APVO210, an anti-inflammatory molecule that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target T cells; ROR1 Bispecific, a proof-of-concept bispecific candidate that is in preclinical development; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

