Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) vs. Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Park City Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 29.2, meaning that its stock price is 2,820% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Phunware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $21.17 million 5.08 $3.90 million N/A N/A Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Park City Group and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 10.84% 5.28% 4.28% Phunware N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Park City Group beats Phunware on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and suppliers. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

