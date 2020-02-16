Reviewing Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) and Tivity Health (OTCMKTS:TVTY)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Health Care Organization and Tivity Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivity Health 0 2 7 0 2.78

Tivity Health has a consensus price target of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Given Tivity Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96% Tivity Health 6.41% 21.67% 6.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Tivity Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 7.72 $1.36 million N/A N/A Tivity Health $606.30 million 1.78 $98.80 million $2.34 9.59

Tivity Health has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivity Health has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers. It also provides health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

