Contrasting TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) & Hilltop (NASDAQ:HTH)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilltop and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.82 billion 1.11 $225.29 million $2.44 9.11 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $210.72 million 3.63 $57.84 million $0.60 13.15

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 12.37% 10.99% 1.58% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 27.45% 11.11% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hilltop and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 1 2 0 2.67 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hilltop currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.95%. Given Hilltop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Hilltop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hilltop pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Hilltop has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilltop beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. The Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, and flood policies. The company operates in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, North Carolina, Maryland, and other states in the United States. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 148 banking offices and 161 automatic teller machines in New York, Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

